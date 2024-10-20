Arrangements in full swing for Drone Show

Vijayawada : Elaborate arrangements are underway for the Amaravati Drone Summit at Mangalagiri on October 22 and 23 and Drone Show at Punnami ghat, Vijayawada on October 22 evening. Around 5,000 drones will be put on display at the mega national level drone show. Dinesh Kumar, MD of the Drone Corporation along with the Vijayawada commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu, NTR district in-charge joint collector Nidhi Meena and other officials inspected the arrangements at Punnami ghat on Saturday.

As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with ministers and VIPs, will be attending this drone show, Drone Corporation MD Dinesh Kumar made suggestions to the organisers to conduct the drone show in a grand fashion.

Since there is a possibility of a large turnout of public, Dinesh Kumar urged the police officials to ensure fool-proof security to avoid any inconvenience to the attendees.

He also advised the organisers to see that all arrangements are made for the hassle free event which include cultural programmes and a fireworks display at the Punnami ghat in the evening. He also discussed with the officials about the parking of vehicles, entry and exit of guests, VIPs including the CM, civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and other officials.

Similarly, arrangements are also underway at a function hall in Mangalagiri for the Amaravati Drone Summit for two days on October 22 and 23. A large number of people are expected to attend the show to view of different types of drones in various sizes and shapes are proposed to be on display.