Arrangements in full swing for YSRCP plenary

Vijayawada: The YSRCP is making arrangements for the party plenary slated for July 8 and 9 in a big way. Several committees were formed to look after the arrangements.

Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, party regional coordinator Y V Subba Reddy and minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana inspected the arrangements at the venue near Nagarjuna University between Vijayawada and Guntur cities.

After inspecting the venue, Vijayasai Reddy appealed to party cadre to work in a coordinated manner as party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to organise the meetings in a grand manner. Party regional coordinator Subba Reddy said party activists should make success the party plenary. He asked them to work hard and be within the reach of people to create awareness among people on the welfare programmes being implemented by the state government.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the party plenary session assumes importance as the YSRCP won 80 per cent of seats right from local bodies to parliament. He said efforts are on to prepare the agenda and coordinators should take initiative to make arrangements in a foolproof manner to prevent inconvenience to party activists coming from far off places.

Plenary committee convener Botcha Satyanarayana said the last plenary session was held in 2017. People are pinning high hopes on YSRCP with a number of welfare programmes being implemented by the party, he said adding party cadres should work with commitment to make success the plenary session. MLC Lella Appireddy is acting as coordinator for plenary.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP is planning to organise a blood donation camp on the occasion of plenary session and launched a website http://ysrcpblooddonation.com to register the names of donors.