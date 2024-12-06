Arrangements in place for mega parents & teachers meeting

Nellore: Stage set for conduction the State government’s prestigious mega parents and teachers meeting in a festive climate by the district administration on December 7 in the district.

An innovative concept, being the first of its kind, introduced by the government with the initiation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, district Collector O Anand said the aim of this mega parents and teachers meeting is to seek valuable advises from parents to promote quality education to students. He noted that this meeting will be useful to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of students during an interaction with their parents.

Collector Anand said they are expecting full attendance of parents for the meeting across the district as arrangements have been made accordingly. He said all public representatives at their respective areas should participate in the meeting and invitations are prepared in student’s handwriting, which will be sent to their parents.

Rangoli competitions for mothers and tug of war competition for fathers will be held on this occasion. He said it was also proposed to issue health cards to students in 42 schools over their health condition.