Arrangements in place for MLC poll counting

Visakhapatnam: District officials have completed all arrangements for North Andhra MLC elections' counting scheduled on Thursday at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium here.

District collector A Mallikarjuna and joint collector KS Viswanathan conducted mock counting here on Wednesday morning to educate the officials and the counting staff about the exercise.

The staff from Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Vizianagaram, Manyam and Srikakulam districts took part in the mock counting exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, the district collector informed that all the necessary arrangements for the counting were completed.

As a part of security arrangements, Visakhapatnam city traffic police imposed traffic restrictions on Thursday during the counting exercise. Keeping the traffic flow in view, the police appealed to the public to utilise alternative routes until counting exercise concludes.

The personnel attending for the counting were advised to park their vehicles at Dr LankapalliBullayya College north gate near Resapuvanipalem. Traffic police clarified that the two wheelers should be parked at Dr LankapalliBullayya College basketball grounds.

The traffic police announced that the traffic will not be allowed via Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium for security reasons.