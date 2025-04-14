  • Menu
Arrangements reviewed for CM’s visit today
Guntur: District SP S Satish Kumar on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visit to Ponnekallu village where the latter will pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday.

He directed the police officials to take all the precautionary measures to check untoward incidents.

He instructed the police officials to be alert till the completion of the CM’s visit and added that if they have any problems, inform the higher officials immediately.

He stressed on the coordination among the police officials and to discharge their duties sincerely. He directed the security teams to check to their allotted area and every one thoroughly and take steps to park the vehicles in order. He stressed on the need to solve the traffic problem.

Additional SPs GV Ramana Murthy, ATV Ravi Kumar, Supraja, A Hanumanthu, Tulluru DSP Murali Krishna accompanied him.

