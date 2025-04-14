Live
- Simple Tips to Pick the Perfect Papaya This Summer
- Antony Starr trades capes for combat in G20, diving into a grounded villain miles apart from Homelander
- K’taka govt will not take any hasty decision
- Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
- Farmers’ suicides due to govt negligence: Malladi
- ‘Fake Gandhis’ conspired to stop Ambedkar centenary celebrations in K’taka: Union Minister
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
- PC Mohan flags risks of appeasement politics
- Collector assures farmers purchase of every grain
- Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Likely to Begin Operations by June 2025
Arrangements reviewed for CM’s visit today
District SP S Satish Kumar on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visit to Ponnekallu village where the latter will pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday.
Guntur: District SP S Satish Kumar on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visit to Ponnekallu village where the latter will pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday.
He directed the police officials to take all the precautionary measures to check untoward incidents.
He instructed the police officials to be alert till the completion of the CM’s visit and added that if they have any problems, inform the higher officials immediately.
He stressed on the coordination among the police officials and to discharge their duties sincerely. He directed the security teams to check to their allotted area and every one thoroughly and take steps to park the vehicles in order. He stressed on the need to solve the traffic problem.
Additional SPs GV Ramana Murthy, ATV Ravi Kumar, Supraja, A Hanumanthu, Tulluru DSP Murali Krishna accompanied him.