Arrangements reviewed for Srinivasa Kalyanam

Guntur : TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao, Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, SP S Satish Kumar, Joint Collector A Bhargava Teja and assistant collector Povar Swapnil Jagannadh on Friday visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem in Thulluru mandal in Guntur district and reviewed the arrangements for Srinivasa Kalayanam to be held on Saturday in which Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate.

They inspected the arrangements at dais where Srinivasa Kalyanam will be conducted, queue lines, arrangements at Prasadam Vitarana Kendras, vehicle parking places and police security.

Guntur RDO Srinivasulu, RTC RM Ravikanth, DRDA Project Director T V Vijayalakshmi, DSO Komali Padma and DMHO Dr Vijaya Lakshmi were present.