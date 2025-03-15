Live
- Alia Bhatt’s Phenomenal Rise to Become the Megastar of Bollywood
- German language learning centre to come up at SVU
- TMC MLA responds to show-cause notice, refuses to withdraw comments
- VSU Vice-Chancellor meets Governor
- ISL announces dates for 2024-25 season playoffs, final to be played on April 12
- ‘Women key to country’s economic progress’
- Indian student shot in Memphis
- Gollavanigunta cricket stadium to be ready soon
- Int’l meet on smart computing begins
- Holi grandly celebrated at Police Parade Ground
Arrangements reviewed for Srinivasa Kalyanam
Guntur : TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao, Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, SP S Satish Kumar, Joint Collector A Bhargava Teja and...
Guntur : TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao, Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, SP S Satish Kumar, Joint Collector A Bhargava Teja and assistant collector Povar Swapnil Jagannadh on Friday visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem in Thulluru mandal in Guntur district and reviewed the arrangements for Srinivasa Kalayanam to be held on Saturday in which Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate.
They inspected the arrangements at dais where Srinivasa Kalyanam will be conducted, queue lines, arrangements at Prasadam Vitarana Kendras, vehicle parking places and police security.
Guntur RDO Srinivasulu, RTC RM Ravikanth, DRDA Project Director T V Vijayalakshmi, DSO Komali Padma and DMHO Dr Vijaya Lakshmi were present.