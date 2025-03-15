  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Arrangements reviewed for Srinivasa Kalyanam

Arrangements reviewed for Srinivasa Kalyanam
x

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi and SP S Satish Kumar on Friday reviewing arrangements for Srinivasa Kalayanam to be held at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem on Saturday

Highlights

Guntur : TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao, Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, SP S Satish Kumar, Joint Collector A Bhargava Teja and...

Guntur : TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao, Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, SP S Satish Kumar, Joint Collector A Bhargava Teja and assistant collector Povar Swapnil Jagannadh on Friday visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem in Thulluru mandal in Guntur district and reviewed the arrangements for Srinivasa Kalayanam to be held on Saturday in which Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate.

They inspected the arrangements at dais where Srinivasa Kalyanam will be conducted, queue lines, arrangements at Prasadam Vitarana Kendras, vehicle parking places and police security.

Guntur RDO Srinivasulu, RTC RM Ravikanth, DRDA Project Director T V Vijayalakshmi, DSO Komali Padma and DMHO Dr Vijaya Lakshmi were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick