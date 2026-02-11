TGSB hosts kindergarten cultural showcase

Bengaluru: The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) hosted a vibrant kindergarten class presentation titled “Folk Dances Across Indian States” at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The event brought together parents, educators, and partners to witness young learners express India’s rich cultural diversity through folk dances, music, and storytelling—rooted in the school’s philosophy of experiential learning and sustainability.

The programme was graced by the presence of Swetha Guhan, Co-Founder, Chief Impact & Strategy Officer, Key Education Foundation (KEF), as Chief Guest, and Sharanya Misra, Parent Coach, as Guest of Honour. Their presence added immense value to the celebration of early childhood education and the importance of nurturing confident, expressive young learners.

The showcase also included a solemn tribute to Operation Sindoor, honouring the courage and sacrifice of those who serve the nation. The entire presentation was dedicated as a message for peace and a collective stand against terrorism, reinforcing the values of harmony, compassion, and unity among young citizens.

Speaking on the essence of such platforms for kindergarteners, Usha Iyer, Principal, The Green School Bangalore, said:

“When children step onto a stage, they are not just performing—they are learning to express, collaborate, and celebrate diversity. Experiences like these build confidence, empathy, and joy in learning. Dedicating this programme to peace reminds us that education must also shape values and humanity from the earliest years.”

Highlighting the importance of quality early childhood education, Swetha Guhan, Co-Founder, Key Education Foundation, shared:

“The early years shape a child’s lifelong relationship with learning. When schools create spaces for creativity, culture, and emotional expression, children thrive not only academically but as compassionate human beings. It is heartening to see young learners connect culture with values of peace and unity.”

Addressing parents and educators, Sharanya Misra, Parent Coach, added:

“Platforms like this allow children to be seen and celebrated for who they are. Performances nurture confidence, communication, and emotional well-being—skills that are as important as academics. When children are guided to stand for peace, kindness, and respect, we are shaping a more empathetic future.”