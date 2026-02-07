Arrest of Mohan Babu demanded

Guntur: Unitedstudents’ organisations of Guntur district, including AISF and SFI, staged a protest here on Friday, condemning the alleged assault and kidnapping of student leaders by bouncers relating to Mohan Babu University in Tirupati. The protest was held near Bhagat Singh statue at Kothapet under the leadership of the district committee.

Addressing the gathering, AISF State general secretary Bandela Nasser Ji demanded the arrest of Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu and called for criminal cases to be filed against them. He alleged that the university illegally collected Rs 26 crore from students in the name of fee reimbursement, despite orders from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education to refund the amount.

Protesters said the university management is harassing students by withholding certificates and ignoring government directions, even after a Rs 16 lakh fine was imposed. SFI and AISF leaders questioned the silence of the Minister for Education Nara Lokesh and demanded an inquiry and closur