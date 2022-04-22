  • Menu
Arrest rape accused at the earliest: Vasireddy Padma

AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma inquired about the rape case at GGH in Vijayawada city and spoke with Vijayawada city Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Guntur: AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma inquired about the rape case at GGH in Vijayawada city and spoke with Vijayawada city Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

She sought the police officials to arrest the accused in the rape case as early as possible and see that severe punishment be given to the accused and maintain transparency in the investigation of the case. She directed the GGH Vijayawada Superintendent to render better medical services to the victim.

