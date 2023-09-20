Arrest will help Naidu in elections: Survey

New Delhi: In an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter for IANS across Andhra Pradesh, a majority of the respondents are of the opinion that the arrest of N Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged skill development scam will end up helping him and his party TDP in the elections that are due in 2024.

The survey had a sample size of 1,809 respondents.

Overall, a shade more than 56 per cent of respondents in the state are of the opinion that the arrest will help Chandrababu Naidu.

Opinion is divided across party affiliations. Close to 85 per cent of the respondents who identify as supporters of the TDP think that the arrest will actually help Naidu in the forthcoming elections. In contrast, 36 per cent of respondents who identify as supporters of YSR Congress are of the opinion that the arrest will help Jagan Reddy. Three out of every five respondents who identify as BJP supporters think the arrest will help Chandrababu Naidu in the forthcoming elections.

In the survey, a majority of the respondents felt that the arrest will generate sympathy for him among the voters. Overall, more than 53 per cent of the residents of Andhra Pradesh say that the arrest will generate sympathy for Naidu.

Opinion seems divided across the political spectrum as per the Cvoter survey. Close to three fourth of the respondents, who identify as supporters of the TDP, claim the arrest will generate sympathy for Naidu. Similarly, a shade less than two thirds of respondents who identify as BJP supporters share the same view. Significantly, about four out of every ten respondents, who are supporters of the ruling party YSR Congress, think the arrest will generate sympathy for Naidu. (IANS)