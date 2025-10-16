Live
- Odisha to provide 5 kg more rice under PDS
- LED screens to facilitate darshan of Lord Rajanna
- Role of victim’s friend under scanner
- SBIT student wins gold in roller skating championship
- OU Microbiology Department celebrates Golden Jubilee with international conference
- BJP nominates Jay Dholakia
- JNTUH to announce revised dates for Diamond Jubilee Celebrations and Global Alumni Meet 2025
- 28th convocation at NIFT Hyderabad
- Singer Maithili Thakur in BJP 2nd list for Bihar polls
- Snehangini BJD candidate for Nuapada by-poll
Arun Babu assumes charge as Housing Corpn MD
Vijayawada: Newly-appointed managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation, P Arun Babu, assumed office at the corporation’s head...
Vijayawada: Newly-appointed managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation, P Arun Babu, assumed office at the corporation’s head office here on Wednesday.
After taking charge, he held a review with officials from various departments to assess the progress of ongoing development works. Addressing the staff, Arun Babu urged all employees to work collectively towards fulfilling the State Government’s vision of providing pucca houses to all eligible poor families across the State.
He stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to ensure that every beneficiary receives a well-built house equipped with all essential amenities and infrastructure within the stipulated time. The MD informed that a mass house inauguration ceremony for three lakh houses will soon be conducted by the Chief Minister. He called upon all officials and staff to perform their duties responsibly to achieve this major milestone.
Chief Engineer Jayaramachari, Chief General Manager N. Annapurna, General Manager Venkata Ramana, and other officers and employees congratulated him on taking charge.