Arun Babu assumes charge as Housing Corpn MD

Vijayawada: Newly-appointed managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation, P Arun Babu, assumed office at the corporation’s head office here on Wednesday.

After taking charge, he held a review with officials from various departments to assess the progress of ongoing development works. Addressing the staff, Arun Babu urged all employees to work collectively towards fulfilling the State Government’s vision of providing pucca houses to all eligible poor families across the State.

He stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to ensure that every beneficiary receives a well-built house equipped with all essential amenities and infrastructure within the stipulated time. The MD informed that a mass house inauguration ceremony for three lakh houses will soon be conducted by the Chief Minister. He called upon all officials and staff to perform their duties responsibly to achieve this major milestone.

Chief Engineer Jayaramachari, Chief General Manager N. Annapurna, General Manager Venkata Ramana, and other officers and employees congratulated him on taking charge.