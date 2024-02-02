Asha workers union Lanka Santhamma announces program in Vijayawada on February 8

Lanka Santhamma, the district president of the Asha Workers Union, announced that a program will be organized in Vijayawada on February 8th. The purpose of the program is to urge the government to recognize Asha workers as official workers and provide them with necessary facilities. The demands of the workers include the implementation of minimum wages, public holidays, medical leave, and maternity leave with pay. They also request that non-related work be eliminated and quality cell phones be provided to them.

Additionally, the workers are demanding a group insurance facility of 10 lakhs, compensation for soil expenses in case of death, retirement benefits of 5 lakhs, and the implementation of a retirement age of 62 years. Santhamma emphasized the importance of the government's response and prompt resolution of these issues. If the government fails to address their concerns, the workers are prepared to go on strike. Shanti, Lakshmi, and other participants joined the program in Vijayawada.