Live
- ‘Captain Miller’ in OTT: The official digital debut date of this Dhanush-starrer is out
- ‘Game On’ review: Explores the complexities of family dynamics and personal redemption
- Bride, groom booked for celebratory firing during their wedding
- Allahabad HC refuses stay on 'puja' in Vyas tehkhana
- UP assembly reverberates with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'
- Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool and Hindupur Parliament in-charge calls cadre to prepare for upcoming elections
- Bride elopes with boyfriend from beauty parlour, groom returns home
- Revanth Reddy performs special Pooja at Nagoba in Indravelli, to address meeting
- Mamata begins sit-in protest over 'not getting' Central dues
- Family or Individual - Which Health Insurance Plan Should I Buy?
Just In
Asha workers union Lanka Santhamma announces program in Vijayawada on February 8
Lanka Santhamma, the district president of the Asha Workers Union, announced that a program will be organized in Vijayawada on February 8th. The...
Lanka Santhamma, the district president of the Asha Workers Union, announced that a program will be organized in Vijayawada on February 8th. The purpose of the program is to urge the government to recognize Asha workers as official workers and provide them with necessary facilities. The demands of the workers include the implementation of minimum wages, public holidays, medical leave, and maternity leave with pay. They also request that non-related work be eliminated and quality cell phones be provided to them.
Additionally, the workers are demanding a group insurance facility of 10 lakhs, compensation for soil expenses in case of death, retirement benefits of 5 lakhs, and the implementation of a retirement age of 62 years. Santhamma emphasized the importance of the government's response and prompt resolution of these issues. If the government fails to address their concerns, the workers are prepared to go on strike. Shanti, Lakshmi, and other participants joined the program in Vijayawada.