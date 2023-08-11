Live
ASI rescues man, who suffered seizure
Kadapa (YSR district): A cop rescued a 53-year-old man Golkonda Jaffer Vali, who suffered a seizure at Gandhi Nagar area in Proddaturu town on Thursday.
Jaffer Vali, a resident of Arts college road in Proddaturu town, while going on the way to home on cycle suddenly fell on the road at Gandhi Nagar area in town after developing seizure.
The road where the old man fell was filled with rainwater following incessant rain witnessed on Wednesday night and an electrical wire was also cut off from the pole hanging in midair.
Though several people passing on that way, they did not bother to rescue the old man fearing of electrocution.
Assistant Sub Inspector Subbanna, who was on morning walk noticed him and immediately swung into action. He collected a stick at nearby place and tactfully removed the electric wire avoiding touching the old man and handed over him to his family members.
Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan appreciated the ASI Subbanna for showing humanity in rescuing him from death.