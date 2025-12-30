Asmi promoted to senior SP rank

Bhimavaram: West Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi has been promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police.

Throughout his tenure as the district police chief, Asmi earned widespread appreciation from both the department and the public for his professional excellence. He successfully implemented a people-centric policing model that prioritises fairness and transparency. Under his direct supervision, district police force achieved major breakthroughs in several sensational criminal cases, including complex investigations that had remained unsolved for long periods. He leveraged scientific investigation techniques and advanced technical analysis. It ensured that justice was delivered even in the most difficult blind cases.

Nayeem Asmi had a strong focus on crime control and safety of vulnerable groups, particularly women and children. He took proactive measures to combat the rising threat of cybercrime and established efficient systems for the quick redressal of public grievances.

Known for being highly accessible to the public, he played a crucial role in strengthening the bond between the police and the community. Officers and staff of West Godavari district police congratulated Nayees Asmi as he assumes new responsibilities.