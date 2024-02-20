Aspirants tense over delay of announcement of candidates’ list

Kurnool: With hardly 15 days left for the announcement of notification of Assembly general elections, the aspirants of YSRCP and TDP are tense and edgy as the party high commands are yet to announce candidates’ list. Tension is more in the case of Lok Sabha candidates.

Recently the name of TDP senior leader Ram Pullaiah Yadav has been making rounds on social media platforms. Ram told The Hans India the party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu would consider his application for Lok Sabha ticket, adding that he has been a loyal party worker since 1985. ‘I was elected as district general secretary of Telugu Vidyarthi while I was pursuing graduation. Even before my entry into politics, my brother Venkateshwarulu Yadav also in TDP,’ he stated.

Venkateshwarulu Yadav was elected as councilor of 39th ward in 1987. Later in 1989, the then TDP Chief Minister NT Rama Rao gave Pathikonda MLA ticket to him under BC quota in 1989. Unfortunately, he died in a bomb attack in the same year, said Ram Pullaiah. "After his death, I supported Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, who contested from Dhone " he added.

The TDP leader said after the death of his brother, NT Rama Rao had asked him to contest from Pathikonda, but due to age factor, he stayed away from contesting. He was then given the post of Telugu Yuvatha town president.

Ram Pullaiah further said that due to some reasons he had joined Congress in 1991 in the presence of Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. Later, I rejoined TDP and since then continuing in the party, he added. Six months ago, party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called him and assured to give Lok Sabha ticket if the seat is allotted to BC community.

When enquired Kurvas or Boyas may get the ticket if the seat is allotted to BC community, Ram Pullaiah said the party had announced that Hindupur Lok Sabha seat would be given to Kurva community. So, there is no chance of giving another seat to them, hence he was optimistic of getting the ticket. Moreover, Yadavas are the dominating section in BC community compared to Kurvas. Above all, Chandrababu Naidu himself assured to give the ticket, said Ram Pullaiah.

Another aspirant Kurva Nagaraju is also confident of getting the ticket. Political sources say that Kurva Nagaraju is totally novice to politics and doesn't have political experience, though financially he is strong.