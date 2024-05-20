Corporation chairpersons await govt orders

Hyderabad: The chairmen of various corporations who were nominated in March this year will take charge within days after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is lifted. Preparations are afoot for handing over the responsibilities of 37 Congress leaders who have been conferred the position, besides the five who have already assumed office before the Code came into force.

According to party sources, the individual government orders that should have been released as part of fulfilling the responsibilities are likely to be issued within a day or two after MCC is lifted in the State. “All those who were listed in the nominated posts are eagerly waiting for the orders. The file remains with the General Administration Department (GAD), and once the MCC is no more, all the formalities will be fulfilled. We are hopeful of taking charge at the earliest and have been informed that within a couple of days the entire exercise will be completed,” said the chairman of one of the corporations.

With the delay in assuming charge by the leaders, most of them remained active during the Lok Sabha campaign and tried to strengthen their claims to the position. Despite apprehensions being raised by some of the Ministers and objections by some others while identifying the names for the 37 bodies, those who were finalised remain confident of donning the mantle in the first week of June.

Those who will be heading key corporations include Patel Ramesh Reddy (Tourism Development Corporation), K Shiv Sena Reddy (Sports Authority), N Preetham (SC Corporation), Nuthi Srikanth (BC Finance Corporation), S Anvesh Reddy (Seeds Development Corporation), Anil Eravath (Mineral Development Corporation), M Vijaya Babu (Cooperative Housing Federation), Rayala Nageshwara Rao (Warehousing Corporation), Kasula Bala Raju (Agro Industries Corporation), Nerella Sharada (Women Commission), Bandru Shobha Rani (Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd), among others.