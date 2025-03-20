Assembly gives nod for AP Pvt Universities Bill

Vijayawada: Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh announced in the Assembly on Wednesday that private universities will be encouraged in the State.

Introducing the Establishment of Private Universities and Regulation Second Amendment Bill-2025 in the Assembly, Lokesh informed the members that Centurion University has been brought into the State despite certain issues with regard to technical aspects. The Minister declared that the State government was keen on encouraging private universities.

"Discussions are already over with regard to Greenfield University and when it was desired to be recognised as a private university under the Brownfield, VVIT has made a request to be recognised as a private university as per the Central and the State regulations. They own 50 acres of land and 4,75,278 feet build-up area besides having a Centre of Excellence and incubator," Lokesh told the House.

It also has 11 under-graduate and post-graduate courses along with 700 staff members with a student strength of 9,200. This society is ready to invest heavily, Lokesh said that the VVIT wants to be converted into VVITU under the provisions of 2016 Act. The HRD Minister explained that as per this Act of 2016, Greenfield means a new university while Brownfield means conversion and VVIT wants to be converted into Brownfield university.

Lokesh said that whenever a university comes into being, it is necessary to amend the Act in the legislature and include the name of the university. Subsequently, the House passed the Establishment of AP Private Universities and Regularisation Act.