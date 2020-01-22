Assembly proceedings: TDP MLAs disrupts the House from business

Amaravati: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the TDP MLAs for entering into the Speaker Tammineni Seetharam's podium, on Wednesday. They stalled the business of the House, from the very beginning of the day.

Raising slogans against the state government and CM, the TDP MLAs demanded to save Amaravati. The House was discussing on the Rythu Bharosa at that time.

Reacting to the protests of the TDP leaders, Chief Minister urged the Speaker to place the Martials at the Speaker's podium. He also suggested the Speaker demark the area. If anybody crosses the demarcated area, then they should be taken away from the House by the Martials on the spot. He observed that despite having 151 MLAs, the YSRCP had been patiently observing the developments in the House. The TDP has been playing games in the House by using mere ten members. He noted that there would be nothing wrong in sending them out of the House to allow the fruitful discussion on public interest issues.

Speaker said that the TDP leaders have been creating chaos from the last couple of days. He warned that if they continue their protests in the House like this, then he would have no other way except taking appropriate action.

Before that, the Minister Kodal Nani criticised the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. He said that the TDP leaders were worried about their properties in the Amaravati.

Minister K Kannababu criticised that the TDP leaders never bother about the farmers. They were disrupting the House, he added.