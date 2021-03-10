Assembly session likely from March 19

Amaravati: The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly is likely to commence from March 19. According to sources, the government is planning to conduct the Assembly session after the outcome of municipal polls.

It is said that the State Government plans to conduct the budget session till the month end. The budget session gained importance as the State Government announced to bring in a gender budget during the coming budget session.

While the Government plans to introduce several bills in the session, the TDP is preparing ground to question the government actions.

The ongoing Visakha Steel Plant agitation is likely to rock the Assembly sessions. The Government will pass a resolution on the steel plant issue in Assembly.

This issue assumes importance since Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur informed Parliament on Tuesday that 5 steel industries in the country would be privatised and if there are no takers, they will be closed.