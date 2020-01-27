Top
Assembly session: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram adjourns the house to hold the BAC meeting

Highlights

The special session of the Andhra Pradesh assembly began on Monday a while ago.

The special session of the Andhra Pradesh assembly began on Monday a while ago. The speaker of the assembly Tammineni Sitaram addressed the house and recalled the Thursday's proceeding wherein the house has discussed the council proceedings on the three capital bills held on last Wednesday.

The speaker also asserted that the house has extended to Monday on the advice of chief minister and with the consent of members of the house to discuss on the repeal of the legislative council. However, the speaker has adjourned the house to hold the BAC meeting to discuss the agenda of the house. The BAC would decide how much time to be given for the discussion on the repeal of council bill in the house.

Earlier, the cabinet has approved the draft bill to abolish the legislative council. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held here on Monday. After the BAC meeting, the finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will table the Repeal of Legislative Council draft bill in the assembly

