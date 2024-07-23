Live
Just In
Assembly session to continue till July 26: BAC
- Speaker says training will be given to new MLAs
- Govt to release 3 white papers, introduce two bills during five-day session
Vijayawada: The Assembly Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting presided over by Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Monday decided to conduct the sessions for five days.
Revealing this to media persons after conclusion of BAC meeting, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu suggested on appointment of four panel Speakers. He said that government is planning to introduce two bills, including on abolition of AP Land Titling Act and bill reinstating the name of NTR University of Health Sciences to health university. It may be noted that the university’s name was changed as YSR University of Health Sciences during previous YSRCP regime.
The Speaker said that the government is going to release three white papers on finance, law and order and excise.
He said training will be given to first time MLAs. He said that the MLA and MLCs housing complex will be completed in 9 months.
Earlier, in a chit chat with media, the Speaker said that they made arrangements to bring the Governor through main gate entrance No. 2 unlike from back gates during previous YSRCP regime.