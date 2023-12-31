  • Menu
Assistant prof sexually harasses house surgeon

A woman surgeon at Government RIMS hospital cum medical college accused an Assistant Professor N Ramesh of harassing her sexually and demanded action against him.

Srikakulam: A woman surgeon at Government RIMS hospital cum medical college accused an Assistant Professor N Ramesh of harassing her sexually and demanded action against him. A complaint was registered with the Director of Medical Education (DME) on Friday. Against this backdrop, RIMS college principal V Venkata Chalam and RIMS hospital development advisory board member V Vijaya Kumar directed the assistant professor to go on a leave and based on the directions, the assistant professor went on leave on Saturday.

Further, the DME directed RIMS principal to conduct a detailed enquiry on the issue and report the same as soon as possible. Previously, the house surgeon complained about the harassment to the RIMS officials. But the officials did not take any action and the assistant professor continued his harassment. Unable to bear the harassment, the house surgeon registered a case with higher officials.

