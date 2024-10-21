Astra app to resolve traffic problems

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada traffic police will utilise the Astra app to manage traffic and alleviate congestion at busy intersections in the city.



Vijayawada Commissioner of Police, SV Rajasekhara Babu, has directed the police to adopt this app to tackle traffic issues effectively. The police will also employ drones in and around the city, particularly at major junctions, to gather real-time traffic information.

These drones are connected to the Command Control Room, where staff will monitor traffic conditions and alert on-ground police in the city and its outskirts to help clear congested areas.

Vijayawada has been facing significant traffic challenges due to a sharp increase in the number of vehicles, while the road infrastructure has not been expanded in recent decades to accommodate the growing commuter needs.

The Command Control Room staff will provide guidance and suggestions to the traffic police for diverting vehicles to alternative routes during traffic jams at busy junctions. The police are expected to download and use the Astra app following the instructions from Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu.