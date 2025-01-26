Live
- PM Modi to address annual 'NCC PM Rally' in Delhi tomorrow
- Manipur govt set up Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell to curb extortion activities
- IWL 2024-25: Fazila’s brace powers Gokulam Kerala FC to 3-0 win vs HOPS FC
- This weight loss app can track fibre, protein content in meals
- India-US bilateral trade records robust growth in December
- Telangana launches four new welfare schemes to fulfil promises
- Grand Celebration of 76th Republic Day in Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Grand Republic Day Celebrations Held at District Police Office: SP Emphasizes Public-Centric Policing
- 76th Republic Day Celebrations at Alampur Court: Call for Timely Justice
- 'Extremely grateful for recognition': Zydus Lifesciences Chairman elated over Padma Bhushan honour
Just In
At home program held at AP Raj Bhavan , Chandrababu and Pawan attends
In a delightful ambiance befitting the occasion, the 'At Home' program to celebrate Republic Day took place at the AP Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening. Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer graciously hosted a tea party attended by prominent figures across the political spectrum.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneshwari were among the distinguished guests, alongside State High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and other High Court judges. The event attracted a gathering of notable leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Ministers Nara Lokesh, Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, Atchennaidu, Parthasarathy, Nadendla Manohar, and Satyakumar.
Other attendees included Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and senior officials, as well as key leaders from various political parties.