At home program held at AP Raj Bhavan , Chandrababu and Pawan attends

In a delightful ambiance befitting the occasion, the 'At Home' program to celebrate Republic Day took place at the AP Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening. Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer graciously hosted a tea party attended by prominent figures across the political spectrum.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneshwari were among the distinguished guests, alongside State High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and other High Court judges. The event attracted a gathering of notable leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Ministers Nara Lokesh, Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, Atchennaidu, Parthasarathy, Nadendla Manohar, and Satyakumar.

Other attendees included Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and senior officials, as well as key leaders from various political parties.