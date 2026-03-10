Are we going to depend on Trump’s plan? Oppn flags LPG shortage, seeks debate in Parliament

Opposition leaders on Tuesday raised concerns over a growing LPG supply crisis in India, linking the situation to the ongoing tensions in West Asia and demanding a detailed discussion in Parliament on the country’s energy security.

Congress MP Jebi Mather criticised the government over the reported shortage of cooking gas in several cities and questioned the lack of clarity on India’s strategy to tackle the crisis.

“This is one of the crises we are currently facing. Hoteliers in Karnataka, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai have all reported that due to the LPG shortage, they may have to close their hotels,” she told IANS.

Raising questions about the government’s preparedness, Mather added, “What is the plan? President Donald Trump claims he has a plan for the energy crisis, but what about us? Are we going to depend on President Trump’s plan, or do we have our own strategy to overcome this LPG shortage? Has any concrete plan been laid out? We have no clarity.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari said the Opposition had moved an adjournment motion in Parliament to discuss the issue, warning that the ongoing conflict in West Asia could have serious implications for India’s energy security.

“That is why we had moved an adjournment motion yesterday. The war in West Asia and the Greater Middle East has serious implications for India’s energy security, and its effects are already becoming visible. The government has increased the LPG cylinder rate by Rs 55. Now shortages of cooking gas are being reported in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities,” Tewari said.

According to reports, India is currently facing disruptions in LPG supplies due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, which has impacted shipments through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The situation has led to supply shortages in major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Reports suggest that domestic LPG refills now require a mandatory waiting period of up to 25 days, while commercial supply to some restaurants has been temporarily halted.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, also questioned the government’s claims regarding fuel reserves.

“During Question Hour in Parliament, we were assured that if any disruption occurred, India would not let the burden fall on its citizens. Initially we were told there were 72 days of stock, but later it was revealed that only 25 days of stock reserves were available,” she told IANS.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji said the impact of the crisis was already visible on the ground. “In a city like Ranchi there are long queues for LPG cylinders and at petrol pumps. Therefore, the government should take an important step on this,” she said.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi warned that the current shortage could worsen if the conflict in West Asia continues. “The shortage is only the beginning of the effect of the war between Iran, Israel and America. That is why we wanted a discussion on how to prevent this shortage of cylinders,” he said.

Opposition leaders have been pressing for a detailed debate in Parliament on the issue, arguing that the evolving geopolitical situation could significantly impact India’s fuel supply and economic stability.