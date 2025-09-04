ATAL Faculty Development programme commences at Ashoka Women’s Engineering College

Kunrool: Ashoka Women's Engineering College is organising a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) sponsored by AICTE Training and Learning Academy. The FDP aims to create awareness on climate change and its impact on energy resources, with a focus on sustainability and resource management in the present global scenario.

The programme commenced in offline mode from Wednesday and will continue till September 9 at Ashoka Women’s Engineering College.

More than 60 participants, including faculty members and research scholars from different institutions, have registered for this FDP.

Principal Dr R Naveen stated that through this programme, faculty members would gain the necessary guidance to integrate the concept of sustainability into their teaching and research.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will undergo an evaluation test, and certificates will be awarded to acknowledge their participation and learning outcomes.

Convener Dr SA Shivakumar, Coordinator Dr A Shareef, Co-Coordinator B Elizabethamma also spoke on the occasion.