Atchanna seeks more state funds for agri, allied sectors

Vijayawada: Ahead of the presentation of the Andhra Pradesh Annual Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the forthcoming Assembly sessions, Minister for agriculture and animal husbandry Kinjarapu Atchannaidu had a detailed discussion with finance minister Payyavula Keshav on budgetary priorities.

During the meeting, the agriculture minister urged the finance minister to allocate additional funds for the comprehensive development of agriculture and allied sectors, with a special focus on strengthening support to farmers across the state. He also stressed the need to further promote the dairy sector and expand animal husbandry activities as key drivers of rural livelihoods.

Atchannaidu emphasised that the upcoming budget should accord special priority to increasing farmers’ income, enhancing agricultural productivity, adopting modern technologies, and expanding the livestock sector.

He also highlighted the requirement for additional financial support for the construction of important office buildings, development of infrastructure, and effective implementation of ongoing and proposed projects under the agriculture and allied departments.

Explaining the growing needs of the sector, the minister requested enhanced budgetary allocations to ensure sustainable growth and long-term benefits for the farming community.

Responding positively, finance minister Keshav assured that the coalition government is fully committed to farmer welfare and the development of agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

He stated that necessary steps would be taken to ensure adequate allocations for these sectors in the forthcoming budget, reaffirming the government’s priority towards strengthening the agrarian economy of the State.