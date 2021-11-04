  • Menu
Atchannaidu booked for Covid norms violations

TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu
TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

Highlights

Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu and 46 others are also booked

Srikakulam: Tekkali police registered a case against TDP State president and Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu and 46 others on the charges of violating Covid restrictions on Wednesday.

According to the information, TDP leaders unveiled statues of TDP founder NT Rama Rao and two other leaders at Tekkali on Tuesday and they took out a bike rally without police permission.

When police tried to prevent them, they did not obey the orders of police and continued the rally. Then Tekkali police registered case against the TDP leaders on charges of violation of Covid restrictions and Motor Vehicles Act.

