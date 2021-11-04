Atchannaidu booked for Covid norms violations

Srikakulam: Tekkali police registered a case against TDP State president and Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu and 46 others on the charges of violating Covid restrictions on Wednesday.

According to the information, TDP leaders unveiled statues of TDP founder NT Rama Rao and two other leaders at Tekkali on Tuesday and they took out a bike rally without police permission.

When police tried to prevent them, they did not obey the orders of police and continued the rally. Then Tekkali police registered case against the TDP leaders on charges of violation of Covid restrictions and Motor Vehicles Act.