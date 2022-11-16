Atchennaidu condemns police cases against TDP leaders, flays AP govt.

TDP leader Atchennaidu said that they strongly condemn the registration of illegal cases against TDP leaders who were questioned the government on reduction of subsidy aqua farmers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he demanded immediate withdrawal of illegal cases registered against TDP leaders in West Godavari district. He fumed that reducing the support price of Aqua from Rs.240 to Rs.210 is proof of Jagan Reddy's incompetence.

"Placing the TDP leaders who fought peacefully on the issues of aqua farmers into trouble with illegal cases is a proof of undemocratic policies," he said adding that during Chandrababu's regime Aqua sector, which was at the top of the country, has reached a state of decline today.

He said Aqua farmers are committing suicide due to lack of support price and alleged that subsidies are being lifted in the name of conditions and Aqua farmers are being robbed with J-Tax. Atchchennaidu (TDP Leader) warned that Jagan Reddy's conspiracies to suppress those questioned will not be tolerated.