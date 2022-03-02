Atchennaidu predict elections at anytime in Andhra Pradesh, calls on cadre to get ready

The Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu said that the elections were likely to held at any moment in Andhra Pradesh. He called on activists to be ready to face elections anytime and expressed confidence that TDP will surely win 160 seats this time and come to power.



Atchennaidu participated in a workshop organised by the Telugu Farmers' Department at Hanuman Junction in Krishna District. On the occasion, Atchennaidu accused the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of deceiving the farmers. He directed the farmers section leaders to meet every farmer in the state to enlighten them on the government failure.

Atchennaidu commented that Jagan became the CM out of sympathy due to the assassination of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. He questioned why the accused in the murder case were not being punished. He said there is lot of incumbency among the people over the current government.

It is known that the TDP national president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has be focusing on the next elections and taking all necessary steps. He has been on mission to strengthen the party in all constituencies appointing the incharges. However, in the wake of Atchennaidu's comments, it remains to be seen whether the YSRCP goes for early elections.