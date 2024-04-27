Election affidavits of candidates reveals several contestants in AP posses significant amount of gold

In nominations filed for ensuing elections in Andhra Pradesh, a trend has emerged where several women leaders have revealed the significant amount of gold they possess.

According to the details, Kadapa TDP candidate Madhavi Reddy has disclosed that she owns 6.5 kg of gold, along with diamond ornaments, in her affidavit. Similarly, former minister Ushasree Charan, who is contesting as a Penukonda YCP candidate, has declared ownership of 6.6 kg of gold. Visakha YCP MP candidate Botsa has shared that he possesses three and a half kilos of gold, as part of his family assets worth up to 19 crores.

Kadapa Congress MP candidate Sharmila has revealed that she holds three and a half crores worth of gold, which amounts to more than 6 kg of gold jewelry. Emmiganoor YCP candidate Butta Renuka has 2.3 kg of gold, along with assets worth 161 crores as per her affidavit. Former Union Minister Killi Kriparani, contesting from the Congress in Tekkali constituency, has around 2.5 kg of gold.

On the other hand, some male candidates seem to own more gold than their female counterparts. Anakapalli BJP MP candidate Ramesh leads the chart with a total of 13 kg of gold. YCP leader Duvvada Srinivas, Tekkali contestant against TDP president Atchennaidu, has four and a half kilos of gold. Vijayawada West BJP candidate Sujana Chaudhary and his wife own a total of 11 kg of gold worth over 10 crores. Gannavaram TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkata Rao has 138 grams of gold, while his wife possesses 5 kg and 687 grams of gold. Hindupuram TDP candidate and film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's wife also has three and a half kilos of gold.