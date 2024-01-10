Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting of Rajaka held at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli

The Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting of Rajakula at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli was a significant event. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the YSRCP State General Secretary and Government Advisor, spoke as the chief guest, while Rajaka Corporation Chairman Meesala Rangaiah presided over the program. During his speech, Sajjala highlighted CM Jagan's commitment to creating economic, social, and political opportunities for the BCs (Backward Classes) to compete with the upper castes.

Sajjala mentioned that under various schemes in the state, a total of 5,600 crore rupees have been deposited in the bank accounts of 18 lakh Rajaka families through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) over a span of four and a half years. He further added that if non-DBT benefits are also considered, the total amount provided to Rajaka families would be 17 thousand crore rupees. Sajjala criticized the previous administration led by Chandrababu Naidu, stating that they only offered iron boxes to the Rajakas and insulted them when they attempted to address the issues faced by the BCs. In contrast, he emphasized that CM Jagan and the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy have implemented schemes for the development of Rajakula.

Rajaka Corporation Chairman Meesala Rangaiah expressed his commitment to taking CM Jagan's efforts for Rajaka development to every constituency.







