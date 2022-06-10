Atmakur by-election: A total of 14 candidates are in fray for the election

The Returning Officer, District Joint Collector Harinder Prasad said that the process of scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations for the Atmakuru constituency by-election of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district was completed on Thursday.



He spoke to the media on Thursday along with RDO Bapireddy, in-charge of Atmakur. He said that a total of 28 nominations were filed for the by-election and 13 nominations were rejected due to various technical reasons.

The collector said that one of the independent candidates withdrew his nomination on Thursday. The remaining 14 are said to be contesting by-election. BJP, BSP and YSRCP candidates have their own party symbols.

It has been revealed that symbols have been allotted to various parties and independent candidates registered with the Election Commission. He asked all the candidates to co-operate to keep the election process running smoothly.