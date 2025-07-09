Attack on former Kovur MLA’s house

Nellore: Late Monday night, unidentified individuals attacked the residence of former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy in Sujathamma Colony, Nellore city, damaging furniture and car.

Sources state that around 10:45 pm, approximately 12 unidentified persons entered Prasanna Reddy’s house in his absence, causing panic. Prasanna returned home around 11 pm and filed a police complaint, alleging that supporters of Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy were responsible for the vandalism.

The incident gained attention on social media when it went viral. Former Minister Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadav, YSR Congress Party city in-charge Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, and other party leaders visited Prasanna’s residence and denounced the attack.

Meanwhile, Nellore Parliament in-charge TDP leader and State Waqf Board Chairman Sheikh Abdul Aziz, MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, and Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy held a press conference at the party’s district office in Nellore city.

They stated that the TDP had no connection with the attack on the former MLA’s house on Monday night.

Abdul Aziz remarked that it was inappropriate for a senior politician and MLA like Prasanna Reddy to make offensive comments against Kovur TDP MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy. He added that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu does not condone such actions.

On Tuesday, the TDP women’s wing held a large rally in Kovur town, demanding the immediate arrest of Prasanna Reddy for his alleged derogatory remarks against Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy.

The protesters later filed a complaint at the Kovur police station. Jana Sena Party leaders visited Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy at her Nellore residence and expressed support for the Kovur MLA. Based on Prasanna Reddy’s complaint, officers visited his house and registered a case.