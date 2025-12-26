  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

GHMC merger: Here are the details of Rajendranagar Zone

  • Created On:  26 Dec 2025 3:09 PM IST
GHMC merger: Here are the details of Rajendranagar Zone
X

In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.

- Circle 19 (Rajendra Nagar):

- Wards: Rajendra Nagar (120), Bandlaguda Jagir (121), Kismatpur (122), Hydershahkote (123).

- Total Wards: 4

- Circle 20 (Attapur):

- Wards: Attapur (112), Hyderguda (113), Suleman Nagar (114), Shastripuram (115), Katedan (116), Mailardevpally (117).

- Total Wards: 6

Total Wards in Rajendranagar Zone: 10

Tags

GHMCRajendranagar ZoneWard ReorganisationAttapurRajendra Nagar
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Kerala LoP Satheesan plays down Sonia Gandhi-Unnikrishnan Potti photo row, calling it CPI(M) tactics

Kerala LoP Satheesan plays down Sonia Gandhi-Unnikrishnan Potti photo row, calling it CPI(M) tactics

National News

More
Share it
X