GHMC merger: Here are the details of Rajendranagar Zone

In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.

- Circle 19 (Rajendra Nagar):

- Wards: Rajendra Nagar (120), Bandlaguda Jagir (121), Kismatpur (122), Hydershahkote (123).

- Total Wards: 4

- Circle 20 (Attapur):

- Wards: Attapur (112), Hyderguda (113), Suleman Nagar (114), Shastripuram (115), Katedan (116), Mailardevpally (117).

- Total Wards: 6

Total Wards in Rajendranagar Zone: 10