Attack on leaders’ houses undemocratic: ABV

Guntur: Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao said that verbal abuse should not be treated as violence and that responding to abuse with physical attacks is not acceptable. He said that attacking the houses of those who use abusive language is undemocratic.

He was speaking as the chief guest at an interaction programme titled “Political Conflicts – Adverse Impact on the State”, organised by Jana Chaitanya Vedika at its office in Guntur on Sunday. He reminded that irresponsible and abusive political language by people in high positions began during KCR’s tenure and continues even today.

He said attacks and politics around the laddu issue are being used to divert public attention from major issues such as the state’s mounting debt, power sector irregularities, fee reimbursement arrears, pending NTR Vaidya Seva dues, and incomplete irrigation projects.

He expressed concern that the police machinery, which had functioned effectively in the past, is now caught in the grip of ruling party leaders and has lost its independence and effectiveness.

He warned that replacing inclusive politics with identity-based politics and dividing people along caste, religious, and regional lines is harmful to society.

He said efforts are being made to build a third political alternative through discussions with like-minded individuals and civil society organisations committed to public welfare.

Jana Chaitanya Vedika president Vallamreddy Lakshman Reddy, Dalit Bahujan Front founder Korivi Vinay Kumar, Jana Chaitanya Vedika state general secretary T Dhanunjaya, agricultural scientist Prof N Venugopala Rao were among those who participated.