Attack on RTC driver: Prime accused held, weapons seized

Nellore: The prime accused in the assault on RTC driver, Devarakonda Sudheer alias Ajay Reddy (42) was arrested and police have recovered Rs 7 lakh cash, four 4 Walkie Talkie, air pistols along with four rounds of bullets, two iron sticks, hand cuffs, two jammers, mobiles and Laptop from his possession at Toofan Nagar area of Kavali rural mandal on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy said that as many as 25 cases have been registered in 10 police stations and suspect sheet against the accused across the State.

He said accused Devarakonda Ajay was a notorious gangster responsible for looting public money by threatening people.

The SP informed that during interrogation, the accused has revealed that he set up a gang and started cheating people in the name of offering gold at low price, circulation of fake currency etc. Cases were booked against the accused under several IPC sections.

It may be recalled that at 6 pm on October 26, Devarakonda Sudheer beaten up B Ram Singh, the driver of RTC bus going from Bengaluru to Vijayawada, for blowing horn repeatedly in Kavali town as Sudheer blocking the road with his motorcycle.

The onlookers stopped the attack and the bus resumed its journey. But Sudheer along with a few people again stopped the bus at Madhurupadu village and again beaten the driver. The police arrested the remaining accused earlier.