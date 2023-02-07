Audit team to check Spandana resolution pleas: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Monday said that a district audit team will check the quality of Spandana petitions being resolved in the district. Addressing the officials at the Spandana programme, the collector said the team will go through the details of resolution process of pleas rigorously and will send a weekly report to the state government.

They should open their logins every day and take steps to resolve petitions in a timely manner, the Collector said and added the CM and the CS have been regularly reviewing the resolution of grievances. He said district officials need to pay special attention to the resolution of pleas and quality standards must be followed. He expressed displeasure over the employees for not registering their names regarding the facial attendance in the district and directed the officials of all government departments to ensure 100 percent attendance using facial app every day, including mandatory registration of names.

As many as 1,644 court writ petitions and 307 contempt of court cases are pending in various departments, the Collector said of them 186 cases pending in the water resources department and 41 cases in the Panchayati Raj department.

Special attention should be paid to court cases and efforts should be made to resolve them in a stipulated time, he said and made it clear that counter affidavits should be filed immediately for the court cases and a special initiative should be taken to resolve them.

He said that Saturday was considered as Housing Day for resolving issues and Jagananna Layouts should be inspected at the field level and directed the officials to speed up the construction of houses. Joint Collector Ronaki Kurmanath along with DRO P Venkata Narayanamma received petitions from people along with the Collector.