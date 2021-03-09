Australia shows interest on infrastructure development in AP

Amaravati: An Australian delegation called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday. The delegates including H E Barry O Farrell AO, High Commissioner of Australia to India, Sarah Kirlew, Consul General of Australia to South India, Jay Sangani, First Secretary (Political) and Svetha Venkatram, Government Relations Manager, met the Chief Minister and discussed infrastructure and financing, funding opportunities for building the assets through infrastructure projects such as ports, industrial parks, desalination plants which can then be monetised over long term asset recycling where the government assets can be monetised for win-win partnership.

They also discussed collaboration in education and skill development by which Australian universities can tie up with universities in the state leveraging the collaboration to develop joint R&D programmes, collaboration with University of Curtin to setup university/CoE focussed on mining, setting up of a centre of excellence in collaboration with Australian government in Visakhapatnam .

The delegation discussed engaging more to diversify the trade baskets of Andhra Pradesh and Australia leveraging the proximity and coastal region of Andhra Pradesh for enhancing trade in critical minerals. The government of Australia also expressed interest to partner with AP Med Tech zone in R&D.