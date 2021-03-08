Australian High Commissioner calls on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: An Australian delegation led by the high commissioner to India Barry O' Farrell along with consul general in Chennai Sarah Kirlew met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Monday. The Australian high commissioner informed the Governor that the relationship between Australia and India is very strong because of several initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that he took charge in May 2020 during middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and watched closely India's response to overcome the pandemic situation. The Governor said the Covid-19 vaccination programme launched by the Central government has provided the much-needed relief to people to carry on with their regular activities and the economy is also on a recovery mode.

Barry O' Farrell informed the Governor that this is his first visit to Andhra Pradesh and that Australia is keen to promote trade and investment relations with India and is looking at opportunities for investments in Andhra Pradesh. He said that Australia is already having agreements with Andhra Pradesh in AP MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam, coal mines, solar panels, fixing of IoT (Internet of Things) devices to feeders under 'Village Energy' programme and keen to expand further investments in electric vehicles, manufacturing of EVM batteries, minerals exploration etc. He invited the Governor to visit Australia at the earliest opportunity.

The Governor felicitated the Australian high commissioner with a memento and shawl. Special chief secretary of Industries and Commerce R Karikal Valaven, CEO of the AP Economic Development Board J Subramanyam and secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena were also present during the meeting.