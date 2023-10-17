Authorities Reduced Naidu's legal mulakats

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's legal interviews have been shortened by the Jail authorities while he is a remand prisoner in Rajahmundry Central Jail. Two legal mulakats per day were permitted until now, but this has been reduced to one. Jail officials made it clear that due to Chandrababu's mulakats, ordinary prisoners are facing difficulties.



Jail officials have informed in writing that they are imposing a restriction on one mulakat for administrative reasons and henceforth there will be only one legal interview per day.

Telugu Desam Party leaders and members of Chandrababu's family are expressing concern over new restrictions on consultation with lawyers at a time when Chandrababu is fighting in the ACB Court, High Court, and Supreme Court regarding various cases filed against him by the government.

Chandrababu's legal interviews are causing trouble for prisoners, said Jail officials a lame, TDP leaders say. They criticized the government for filing illegal cases one after another on Chandrababu Naidu and trying to block his legal fight with a conspiracy.

The key leaders and in-charges of TDP from Joint East Godavari district on Tuesday requested Jails Department DIG M. Ravi Kiran that the restrictions on meeting lawyers are inappropriate and they should be removed immediately and should allow two interviews per day as is. The party leaders gave him a petition to this effect. They also requested DIG to pay attention to the security of Naidu and give medical bulletins to the family members.

Former ministers Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, KS Jawahar, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, party leaders Jyothula Nehru, Vegulla Jogeswara Rao, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Burugapalli Sesha Rao, S.V.S.N. Verma, Boddu Venkata Ramana, M. Venkataraju and others were among those who met the DIG.