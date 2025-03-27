Auto theft complaint found fake

Kurnool: The police have reprimanded an autorickshaw driver for reporting a false auto theft near Kalvabugga, between Kurnool and Somayajulapalle, after midnight on Tuesday.

The police authorities have explained the incident in a statement released on Wednesday. According to the report, Kurnool police command control received a call from a man at around 1.45 am, who reported that robbers had taken away his vehicle near Kalvabugga.

Auto driver Manoj (32) from Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district, told the police that two persons stopped his auto while he was traveling from Nandyal to Kurnool, attacked him and then fled with his vehicle. He managed to reach Nayara petrol pump, about 2 km from Kalvabugga, and informed Kurnool police about the incident.

Following district SP Vikrant Patil’s orders, Kurnool DSP J Babu Prasad alerted Kurnool subdivision police and after searching, police found the auto fell into a valley near Kalvabugga and the driver with serious injuries. During investigation, police found out that Manoj’s wife went to her parents’ house in Jammalamadugu after an argument with him and Manoj met her and was returning from there to Miryalaguda.

CCTV footage from Nannur Toll Gate confirmed that the auto was not stolen. Upon further questioning, Manoj admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol and had no recollection of making emergency call.

Kurnool police gave counselling to Manoj for causing unnecessary panic. His auto was recovered using a JCB and he was released.