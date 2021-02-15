Avail benefits of welfare schemes, MP tells people

Guntur: MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu said that the government is using several welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara for the welfare of the poor. He participated in a private programme at Rentachintala and addressed the gathering on Sunday.

He urged the eligible to avail the benefit of welfare schemes being introduced by the government. He said that the government led by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of poor and recalled that the government had distributed house sites to 30-lakh beneficiaries and steps were taken to construct the houses for the poor soon.

He recalled that the essential commodities are being delivered at the doorsteps of poor in urban areas.