Avail govt schemes to grow economically, beneficiaries told

Kakinada: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash stated that the beneficiaries should utilise the schemes implemented by both Central and State governments and grow socially and economically.

Minister Prakash held a review meeting with the officials along with District Collector Kritika Shukla and Joint Collector Ilakkiya regarding the progress on various central schemes at Collectorate here on Tuesday.

He interacted with the beneficiaries and elicited information regarding Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Urban, Rural), Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), Prime Minister Ujwalla Yojana and other schemes. He also enquired about the benefits and improvement in their lives through these schemes. Beneficiaries from different parts of the district explained the benefits received through the schemes.

District Collector Dr Kritika Shukla explained about the schemes being implemented by various departments through a powerpoint presentation.

Later, the Collector distributed the cheque for Rs 8.34 crore to the beneficiaries.