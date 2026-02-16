Bill Gates visits Real Time Governance Society Centre at Andhra Secretariat

Amaravati: Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates on Monday visited Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat here to view utilisation of technology in governance.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu explained to him how faster civic services are being provided and the results being achieved through Real Time Governance.

Bill Gates enquired about the functioning and progress of Data Lake, Aware 2.0, WhatsApp Governance, Sanjeevani project and Amaravati projects.

He also witnessed presentations on the display walls in the RTGS during which CM Naidu apprised him of the fact that all government wings are interconnected with Data Lake.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Bill Gates appreciated the efforts being made to simplify citizen services through Data Lake and WhatsApp governance.

The Chief Minister also informed him that Real Time information is being gathered through Aware 2.0 following which decisions are being taken expeditiously.

Bill Gates examined the way the state government is gathering public opinion on the implementation of various schemes and policies.

The Chief Minister told Gates that the growth of the GSDP is being assessed regularly through Key Performance Indicators.

When Bill Gates asked about the steps being taken for the safety and security of property records, the officials informed him that land records are being preserved with the help of Block Chain Technology and similarly steps are being taken to ensure transparency with policies such as QR Codes for land records.

While Bill Gates termed the tax collection system as amazing, Chandrababu Naidu informed him that the tax collection in the country has increased significantly with the GST system.

Bill Gates enquired about the implementation of the Sanjeevani project, which is being run in Chittoor district with the support of the Gates Foundation and also asked how the details of tests like blood pressure and diabetes are being recorded.

He expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the Sanjeevani project at Kuppam. The officials explained that they are providing advice to the patients on their lifestyle and diet, based on their digital health records.

CM Naidu said that they are planning to take further steps to improve public health services by using AI. Bill Gates praised the effort and termed it as 'Great'. He felt that if diagnostic services are made available at a lower cost, it will further help the poor.

Bill Gates also enquired about the progress of the ongoing construction works in the state capital of Amaravati and appreciated 30 per cent green and blue plan.

CM Naidu explained in detail the ongoing construction works in the capital.

Earlier, CM Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and ministers welcomed Bill Gates and his delegation on arrival at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister introduced the ministers to Bill Gates