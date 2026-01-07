Avakai festival on Krishna riverfront begins tomorrow

Vijayawada: The State government is set to host Avakai: Amaravati Festival of Cinema, Culture and Literature, a grand three-day cultural celebration from January 8, at Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island here. Envisioned as an open and inclusive riverfront festival, Avakai aims to transform the banks of the River Krishna into a vibrant hub of artistic exchange, bringing cinema, literature and performing arts directly to the public.

Anchored in the cultural landscape of Amaravati–Vijayawada, the festival highlights Telugu cinema and literature while presenting a rich multidisciplinary programme featuring music, dance, theatre, poetry, storytelling, workshops and cultural conversations. The festival is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, powered by KIA and produced by Teamwork Arts. Entry to the festival is free, and the public can register online at www.avakaifestival.com.

The festival will open on January 8 with a colourful procession at Punnami Ghat featuring giant puppets, Teen Maar drummers and bagpipers, followed by musical performances, a sacred opening ceremony and the inauguration of a houseboat. The ceremonial Prārambhōtsavam will be graced by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, several ministers, and distinguished national and international guests.

Over the next two days, Bhavani Island will host thought-provoking conversations on cinema, storytelling, mythology and OTT platforms, along with hands-on workshops in martial arts, music, puppetry and dance. Evening programmes at Punnami Ghat will feature classical music, Kuchipudi dance-theatre, poetry, Mushaira, fusion music and a grand finale concert by renowned singer Javed Ali.

Beyond performances, Avakai will offer immersive installations and curated culinary experiences, creating a unique cultural atmosphere. The festival stands as a landmark initiative celebrating Andhra Pradesh’s rich traditions of storytelling, cinema and the arts on a single public platform.