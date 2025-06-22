  • Menu
Avenues School takes part in 11th IYD celebrations

Nellore: Students of Avenues Senior Secondary School captivated the audience with a vibrant Yoga Natya performance during the 11th International Yoga Day & Yogandhra celebrations held at AC Subbareddy Stadium in Nellore on Saturday.

The prestigious event, organised by state authorities, was graced by District Collector O Anand, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and Nellore Rural MLA Kotam Reddy Sreedhar Reddy.

