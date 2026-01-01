  1. Home
Temperatures to drop in Telangana in next two days

  • Created On:  1 Jan 2026 4:23 PM IST
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has reported temperatures across Telangana would reduce in the next two days. According to meteorological official Srinivas Rao, temperatures have increased by four to five degrees statewide.

Rao also noted that dense fog is enveloping the state due to moist winds from the east and southeast. While the colder conditions are expected to be less intense over the next two to three days, he warned that this reprieve will be short-lived.

From the fourth day onward, northerly winds are anticipated to return, leading to a drop in minimum temperatures and an increase in cold intensity, particularly in the northern and central districts of Telangana.

Telangana Weather UpdateTemperature Drop AlertDense Fog WarningWinter Conditions TelanganaHyderabad Meteorological Centre
