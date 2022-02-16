Avera AI Mobility launches electric scooter with facial technology at Dubai Expo

The Avera AI Mobility Pvt. Ltd. unveils the Avera Vincero electric scooter at the Dubai Expo. The company claims that this is the first scooter in the world to feature artificial intelligence and facial technology, which is capable of traveling up to 200 kmph on a single charge at a speed of 100 kmph.

The company has announced that it will not only manufacture these scooters at its plant in Andhra Pradesh but also export them abroad. The scooter was unveiled by UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albana in the presence of company founder Venkata Ramana and co-founder Chandini Chandana at a roadshow organised by the Andhra Pradesh government as part of the Dubai Expo.



The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy and others.

