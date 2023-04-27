Avinash's arrest inevitable, says B Tech Ravi

Pulivendula(YSR district): TDP Pulivendula incharge and former MLC Maramreddy Ravindranath Reddy, popularly known as B Tech Ravi said that the arrest of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy is inevitable as CBI has documentary evidence on his role in the YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder.

Addressing a press conference in Pulivendula on Wednesday, the TDP leader pointed out that what is necessary for investigation agency to implicate the Kadapa MP if he was really innocent in this case.

Saying that everyone in Pulivendula were aware who killed Viveka and who have played vital role behind entire episode, the former MLC said the CBI will do its job whether the Kadapa MP has taken the issue seriously or not.

"There will be no scope for Avinash to escape from the case today or tomorrow. People of Pulivendula are wise enough to know the facts and waiting to teach a lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy and his brother (Avinash Reddy)," he said. TDP leaders and activists were present.